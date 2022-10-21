Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27), RTT News reports. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.68 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Whirlpool updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.00-$19.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance to ~$19.00 EPS.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Whirlpool stock traded down $6.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,390,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,945. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $130.52 and a 1 year high of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.82.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WHR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 3.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Whirlpool by 16.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 9.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Whirlpool by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

