Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WPM has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.86.

NYSE:WPM opened at $31.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.48. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 63.36%. The company had revenue of $302.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,105,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 247,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 132.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

