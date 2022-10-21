Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WU. UBS Group reduced their price target on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Western Union from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.41.

Western Union Stock Performance

Western Union stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Western Union has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $20.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,381,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,169,021,000 after buying an additional 1,678,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Western Union by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after buying an additional 1,592,331 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Western Union by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,386,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,647,000 after buying an additional 898,992 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Western Union by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,028,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $150,447,000 after buying an additional 415,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,409,000 after buying an additional 445,385 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

