Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 billion-$4.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.44 billion. Western Union also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Western Union from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.16.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Price Performance

Western Union stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.36. Western Union has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $20.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Western Union by 26.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Union during the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Western Union by 39.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Western Union in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.