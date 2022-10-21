Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 billion-$4.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.44 billion. Western Union also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS.
WU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Western Union from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.16.
Western Union stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.36. Western Union has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $20.40.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Western Union by 26.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Union during the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Western Union by 39.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Western Union in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.
