West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

West Japan Railway Stock Performance

West Japan Railway stock opened at $40.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.73. West Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $33.08 and a twelve month high of $49.82.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. West Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. Research analysts expect that West Japan Railway will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

