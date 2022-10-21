Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) PT Lowered to C$14.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WDO. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$11.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$14.83.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Up 0.8 %

WDO opened at C$7.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$7.43 and a twelve month high of C$16.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.94.

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$61.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

