Wells Fargo & Company Trims EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Target Price to $140.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $178.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EGP. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.89.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $141.75 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 97.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

