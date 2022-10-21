Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given New $63.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.50 to $46.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.85.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $43.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $165.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 734,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,545,000 after buying an additional 29,395 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 26,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.