Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) were down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 1,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 676,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Several research analysts have commented on WB shares. OTR Global downgraded Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weibo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Weibo in a research note on Monday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.51.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Weibo had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WB. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Weibo by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 36,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Weibo by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Weibo by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

