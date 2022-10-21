Wedbush Lowers Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) to Neutral

Wedbush lowered shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Argus started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Carvana from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.30.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. Carvana has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $309.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carvana will post -8.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,901,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,746 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

