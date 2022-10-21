Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Major Shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc Sells 73,761 Shares

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 73,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $472,808.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,958,809 shares in the company, valued at $44,605,965.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Weave Communications alerts:

On Thursday, October 20th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 12,298 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $75,017.80.

Weave Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

WEAV stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.05. 164,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,130. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weave Communications

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 219.35% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The firm had revenue of $34.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEAV. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 3,252.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 354,649 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $438,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Weave Communications by 104.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 89,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Weave Communications by 73.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 61,766 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Weave Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Weave Communications from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Weave Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.