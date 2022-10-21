Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Wayside Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Wayside Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of WSTG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,304. Wayside Technology Group has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98.

Institutional Trading of Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group ( NASDAQ:WSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $67.86 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSTG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

