Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $40.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on W. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wayfair from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.59.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE W opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $298.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average is $58.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $196,707.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,390.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $42,937.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,135 shares in the company, valued at $5,792,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $196,707.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,390.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,126 shares of company stock worth $755,749. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 27.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth $1,529,000. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 6.2% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 58,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.