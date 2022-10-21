Watsco (NYSE:WSO) PT Lowered to $284.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $311.00 to $284.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WSO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Watsco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $295.00.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Performance

WSO stock opened at $238.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.70. Watsco has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watsco will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 65.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watsco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Watsco by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 516,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,306,000 after buying an additional 207,046 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Watsco by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,715,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after buying an additional 152,610 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Watsco by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,259,000 after buying an additional 148,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,782,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,152,405,000 after buying an additional 105,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Watsco by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $518,696,000 after buying an additional 102,460 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.