Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WAFD. DA Davidson increased their target price on Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, October 16th.

Washington Federal Stock Performance

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $36.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.02. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at $35,822,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 490.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 510,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 424,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,124,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,796,000 after acquiring an additional 381,753 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1,104.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 349,403 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,281,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Stories

