Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.98

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Company Profile

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

