Wanchain Trading 0.7% Higher This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $33.49 million and approximately $666,998.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00078616 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00059492 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00014939 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00025149 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000305 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007417 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

