Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PET. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Wag! Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Wag! Group from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on Wag! Group in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Wag! Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Wag! Group Price Performance

Wag! Group stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88. Wag! Group has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $13.13.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services.

