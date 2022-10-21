VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Stock Price Down 3.3%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 58,044 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 230,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

VivoPower International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25.

Get VivoPower International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VivoPower International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VivoPower International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.38% of VivoPower International worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.