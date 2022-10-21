Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) PT Raised to $16.00 at Citigroup

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of VERX opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vertex has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $22.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.68, a PEG ratio of 56.72 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.79 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Vertex’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $698,255.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,933.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 5,000,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $36,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,055,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $698,255.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,933.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,204,398 shares of company stock valued at $39,650,954 in the last ninety days. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Vertex by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vertex by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vertex in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 12.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.