Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VET. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Firstegy raised Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.44.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VET opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.40. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 28.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 59.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.