Verge Price Tops $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $51.33 million and approximately $486,539.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,186.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00269065 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00114277 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.83 or 0.00733996 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.10 or 0.00558228 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00241723 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,313,838 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

