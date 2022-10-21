Venus (XVS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.16 Million

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Venus token can currently be bought for about $4.41 or 0.00023144 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $53.64 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Venus has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus Token Profile

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 tokens. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

