Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Vasta Platform Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VSTA opened at $5.41 on Friday. Vasta Platform has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $451.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Vasta Platform during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vasta Platform by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vasta Platform during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Compass Group LLC grew its position in Vasta Platform by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 3,789,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.
About Vasta Platform
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
