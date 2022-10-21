Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTA opened at $5.41 on Friday. Vasta Platform has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $451.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Vasta Platform ( NASDAQ:VSTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Vasta Platform had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $38.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vasta Platform will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Vasta Platform during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vasta Platform by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vasta Platform during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Compass Group LLC grew its position in Vasta Platform by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 3,789,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

