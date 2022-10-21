Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,938 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 187,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.89. The company had a trading volume of 89,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,990. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.16 and its 200-day moving average is $136.97.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

