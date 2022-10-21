Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $215.11 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.