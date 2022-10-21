United States Steel (NYSE:X) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.19.

Shares of NYSE:X traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 275,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,447,886. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average is $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.01). United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.17%.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 48.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

