United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United Airlines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of United Airlines to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.32.

United Airlines Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $39.05 on Friday. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after buying an additional 700,850 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $351,299,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 15.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,888,000 after purchasing an additional 428,756 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $115,175,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,317,000 after purchasing an additional 65,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

