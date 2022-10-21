UBS Group Begins Coverage on Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $106.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LSI has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Life Storage Price Performance

NYSE LSI opened at $102.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.24. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $99.78 and a 1 year high of $154.45. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,040,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,358,000 after buying an additional 785,706 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,575,000 after buying an additional 729,587 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2,462.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,149,000 after buying an additional 612,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,864,000 after buying an additional 547,484 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading

