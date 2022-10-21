Truist Financial Trims Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Target Price to $225.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $365.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GNRC. KeyCorp cut their target price on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $341.79.

Generac Stock Performance

Generac stock opened at $109.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.47. Generac has a one year low of $106.00 and a one year high of $524.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Insider Activity

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Generac by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Generac by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,898 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Generac by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,345,000 after purchasing an additional 814,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Generac by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,354,000 after purchasing an additional 211,470 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Read More

