Truist Financial Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $10.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SNAP. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.26.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.98. Snap has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $515,307.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 696,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,555,990.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 623,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,663.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $515,307.41. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 696,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,555,990.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,154,512 shares of company stock valued at $11,804,984 in the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 287.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362,000 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 4,805.3% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324,576 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.0% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,817.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,621,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

