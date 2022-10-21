Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.07. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $68.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

