Triumph Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Triumph Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $85.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day moving average is $97.42. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $131.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.