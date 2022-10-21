Triumph Capital Management Purchases 408 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,980,558,000 after purchasing an additional 904,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,865,799,000 after purchasing an additional 237,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,427,600,000 after purchasing an additional 900,933 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,852,000 after purchasing an additional 273,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $99.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $223.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.70 and its 200 day moving average is $121.09.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

