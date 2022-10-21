Triumph Capital Management Purchases 1,324 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Triumph Capital Management increased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 280.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at $10,089,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Swartz bought 14,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.97.

NYSE MGM opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.87. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.