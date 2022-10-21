Triumph Capital Management Makes New $359,000 Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 412.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 117.6% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.05.

Roblox Price Performance

Roblox stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The company had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $41.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $41.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,717,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 711,960 shares of company stock worth $30,460,362 over the last ninety days. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.