Triumph Capital Management Makes New $359,000 Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 412.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 117.6% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.05.
Roblox Price Performance
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The company had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $41.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $41.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,717,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 711,960 shares of company stock worth $30,460,362 over the last ninety days. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roblox (RBLX)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.