Triumph Capital Management Has $297,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XME. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $191,317,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 535.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 656,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,259,000 after buying an additional 553,397 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 23,115.9% in the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,774,000 after buying an additional 629,908 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 585,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,914,000 after buying an additional 24,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 566,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,379,000 after buying an additional 52,756 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $45.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.08. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $66.63.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

