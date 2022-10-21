Triumph Capital Management Buys 621 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:DSEP)

Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:DSEP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management owned about 0.29% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.4 %

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.79.

