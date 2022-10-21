Triumph Capital Management Buys 58 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Intuit by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.9% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Intuit by 26.6% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 47,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,962,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 53.9% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $401.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $424.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.11.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

