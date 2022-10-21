TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives $16.81 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPVG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

TPVG opened at $11.86 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 43.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.70%.

Insider Activity

In other TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1,451.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 22.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

(Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.