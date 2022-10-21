TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRSGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd.

TriMas has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TriMas to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

TRS opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.05. TriMas has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.72.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.92 million. TriMas had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that TriMas will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $160,333.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,760.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TriMas by 182.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TriMas during the second quarter worth $353,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in TriMas by 50.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

