Treynor Bancshares Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Treynor Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,394,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,363,000 after buying an additional 273,019 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,126,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after buying an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,244,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,837,000 after buying an additional 593,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,343,000 after buying an additional 933,215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IEI traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.79. 92,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,517. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.43. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $129.89.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

