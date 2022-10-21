Treynor Bancshares Inc. Purchases 237 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Treynor Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 91.9% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 468,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,812,000 after purchasing an additional 224,322 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 69.7% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 212.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 331,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,205,000 after purchasing an additional 225,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 77,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MUB traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.02. 116,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,019,817. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $116.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.18.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

