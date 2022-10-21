Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,443 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $14,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.1% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 486,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,433,000 after buying an additional 18,712 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

