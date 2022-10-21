Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,277 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,928 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in HP were worth $15,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HP by 175.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in HP by 44.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $25.57 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on HP to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

