Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $17.29 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,452 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $17,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $69.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.83.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

