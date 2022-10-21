Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $160.02 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,598 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.0% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $160,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.76.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $121.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

