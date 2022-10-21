Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $14,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,683,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,277,000 after buying an additional 552,618 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,374 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,585,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,763,000 after acquiring an additional 311,316 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,263,000 after acquiring an additional 366,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.41.

HLT stock opened at $126.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

