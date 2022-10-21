Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,818 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Aflac were worth $15,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Aflac by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.90. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,454 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

