Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 515,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,657 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $16,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Williams Companies by 106.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 43,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 28.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,174,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,566 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 18.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 35.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 109,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

